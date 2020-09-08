Connect with us

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Mfonobong Inyang: Building Legacies that Outlive Us

Richmond Bassey of Bamboo is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

"We don't turn children away" Rachel Alaje Shares Her Experience Running an Orphanage in Nigeria

Kore Mateen Taomu: Stand Boldly In What You Believe

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

#RevolutionNow – Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

By Jason

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A wave of awareness is growing among Nigerian youths and they seem not to be ready to give up and stand up for their rights. This is evident by the massive number of youths joining and supporting the #RevolutionNow revolutionary platform.

An example is the story of Abraham Mary Omowumi, a 20-year-old and a 300 level Political Science Education Student of OAU, Ile-Ife, alongside 9 others, who despite being arrested, harassed, and brutalized during a sensitization drive in Iree on Friday, by the Deputy Commissioner of the Nigerian Police in Oshogbo, Osun state, remain courageous and brave in the face of such injustice and stand firmly with the revolutionary platform as she is back on the streets of Ede fueled with renewed energy to keep on fighting for her rights.

About a month ago, a young Female activist also defied her brutalization during the #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja and made a defiant video vowing to continue with the protests.


