Connect with us

Promotions

British Council's #ThanksToYou Campaign is a Remarkable way to Mark its 75th Year of Service in Nigeria

Promotions

First Bank emerges as Oil and Gas Banker of the Year at the 2019 Patrons' Dinner and Industry Awards

Promotions

Trophy fetes Eto, launches Castle Africa 5s'

Promotions

Introducing Lord’s Dry Gin’s First-Ever Ambassador, Tobi Bakre 🥂

Promotions

The Leadership Project & Zenera Consulting to host the Maiden Edition of the West African Business Leaders’ Summit | March 4th

Promotions

Zippy Logistics made the 2020 Lagos Polo Tournament Memorable with an All-Expense paid Trip to Seychelles

Promotions

Helen Oritsejafor is bringing her Global Book Tour to Lagos & this is based on Popular Demand | March 7

Promotions

Register for an Insightful Session with GTBank CEO, Segun Agbaje at SMW2020 | February 27

Promotions

La Casera excites Consumers in Kano as Winners emerge in the "La Casera Refresh & Connect" Promo

Promotions

Asharami Synergy's New Range of Engine Oil is Undoubtedly the Consumer’s Choice

Promotions

British Council’s #ThanksToYou Campaign is a Remarkable way to Mark its 75th Year of Service in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

33 mins ago

 on

The British Council celebrates its 75th year in Nigeria, and rings in the remarkable years with the #ThanksToYou Campaign.

The campaign highlights many success stories from programme participants in arts and culture, English language education and civil society whose lives, businesses and communities have been impacted positively following the participation.

One of such participants is Mirabelle Morah, a writer and storyteller who won the Study UK Exhibition 2018 Video Challenge and now leads a growing community of young African writers wielding influence through the power of words and stories, and lending their voices towards issues in their communities.

Mirabelle Morah took part in the British Council’s Study UK Exhibition 2018 Video Challenge by making a 30-second Instagram video, advertising the 2018 Study UK Exhibitions, that were to be held across Nigeria.

As the winner of the video challenge, I won a fully funded two-day trip to the University of Gloucestershire in the UK, to have a feel of what it is like to study in the UK, and to also learn more about Media & Journalism while being a Study UK Ambassador,” she explains.

According to her, British Council presented a great opportunity to explore her prospects of pursuing a master’s degree in the UK, especially in the aspects of Digital Media, Communications and Journalism.

Mirabelle’s obvious talents were soon noticed, and she was recruited as a Nigerian Country Representative for a Common Futures conversations project with Chatham House (The Royal Institute of International Affairs in London) where she is working in building a platform to foster positive policy dialogues between youths in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa and Europe.

Mirabelle is the Editor-in-Chief of BlankPaperz, a growing community of young African writers wielding influence through the power of words and stories and lending their voices towards issues in their communities.

Through BlankPaperz, she trains and teaches writers on the power of social media, storytelling, personal leadership and supports writers through BlankPaperz’s online platform and in-person workshops.

In 2017, Mirabelle received the Study of the United States Institutes for Student Leaders Scholarship Honour from the US Department of State to study Social Entrepreneurship at California State University, Chico. In 2018, she was selected as one of the 33 Global Teen Leaders for 2018 from around the world for her contributions to peace and education.

British Council is inviting past programme participants to celebrate its 75th anniversary with them by submitting stories of their experience and the impact it has had.

Visit British Council for more information about how to participate in the 75 Stories campaign or follow on social media #ThanksToYou, #75Stories #BritishCouncilAt75.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Bolutife Sanwo: “I Know How You Feel”… Things Not To Say to Someone Who is Grieving

Olawunmi Adegoke: The Mind – Life’s Power Toolkit

Now that Your Finances Are Booming, Here’s How to Keep that $$$ Energy!

Ada Njemanze: Common PR Mistakes Small Businesses Make

Advertisement
css.php