Maltina proves Mothers are Our First Line of Defense against Playground Bruises & Global Pandemics and We Agree

WATCH Amende's Story to know What the 'Not for Sale’ Campaign is All About

Congratulations! Nigeria Info welcomes Daddy Freeze to its Team💃🏽

FirstBank steps in to solve Education Challenges Facing Parents due to COVID-19

Here are 4 Ways MultiChoice is Inspiring a New Wave of Storytellers in Africa

The Naija Social Elite welcomes back Chivas Regal with the new XV

TECNO is gearing up to Birth the True Night Shot King

You can Now Browse Easy with Opera News Lite

EbonyLife Place closed to ensure Public Safety due to #COVID19

Morning Fresh revamps its Look, Now with a New Cap and Double Protective Seal

Maltina understands the fear and panic felt by all in these challenging times and is invested in using its reach and goodwill with Nigerians to provide solace. Through the Maltina Heroes Of Happiness Campaign, Maltina celebrated mothers in Nigeria working hard to ensure that our families are safe, fed, healthy and happy, even in the midst of a global pandemic. 

Beginning on Mother’s Day on March 22nd, 2020, Maltina connected with audiences to tell the stories of our modern heroes, the women who commit to the cause of raising a generation of ambitious, vibrant and well-adjusted adults, our mothers, mothers in our social and familial circles and other influential Nigerian mothers making a positive impact, sharing happiness in their own spaces in the midst of global fear and panic.

Maltina also sent a happiness gift (thank you note and drinks from Maltina) to the mothers who are heroes of happiness in Nigeria, encouraging them, and giving them a reason to smile as we move forward in our society.

As we all go through these challenging times we face, the nation’s favourite malt drink, Maltina, remains strong in its commitment to share happiness and celebrate those who in their own ways contribute to the happiness of Nigeria.

You can also celebrate your mother, mothers in your familial and social circles, or any mother making an impact using the hashtag #MaltinaHappinessHeroes on Twitter. Make sure to follow your favourite malt drink, Maltina on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, @Maltina, and visit the website, www.maltina-nigeria.com for updates. 

Here are some of the key heroes Nigerians came together to celebrate using the #MaltinaHappinessHeroes hashtag. 

Celebrating the late Ameyo Adadevoh, who was a Nigerian physician who worked to curb a wider spread of another virus, Ebola in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government. Her bravery and courage will always be remembered and celebrated. 

Celebrating his own wife and mother of his kids, working to keep his family safe, healthy, happy, despite the challenging times. 

Celebrating a mother, Dolapo Badmus, who also works as a senior law enforcement officer and models the idea that women can thrive in physically demanding occupations.


