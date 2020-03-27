Maltina proves Mothers are Our First Line of Defense against Playground Bruises & Global Pandemics and We Agree

Maltina understands the fear and panic felt by all in these challenging times and is invested in using its reach and goodwill with Nigerians to provide solace. Through the Maltina Heroes Of Happiness Campaign, Maltina celebrated mothers in Nigeria working hard to ensure that our families are safe, fed, healthy and happy, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

Beginning on Mother’s Day on March 22nd, 2020, Maltina connected with audiences to tell the stories of our modern heroes, the women who commit to the cause of raising a generation of ambitious, vibrant and well-adjusted adults, our mothers, mothers in our social and familial circles and other influential Nigerian mothers making a positive impact, sharing happiness in their own spaces in the midst of global fear and panic.

Maltina also sent a happiness gift (thank you note and drinks from Maltina) to the mothers who are heroes of happiness in Nigeria, encouraging them, and giving them a reason to smile as we move forward in our society.

As we all go through these challenging times we face, the nation’s favourite malt drink, Maltina, remains strong in its commitment to share happiness and celebrate those who in their own ways contribute to the happiness of Nigeria.

Here are some of the key heroes Nigerians came together to celebrate using the #MaltinaHappinessHeroes hashtag.

Tweet 1

Celebrating the late Ameyo Adadevoh, who was a Nigerian physician who worked to curb a wider spread of another virus, Ebola in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government. Her bravery and courage will always be remembered and celebrated.

I know we’re battling a different virus now, but I think this is a moment to remember Dr Ameyo Adedavoh She is one of the #MaltinaHappinessHeroes and should be celebrated. She gave her life for us all! I’m sure you agree. pic.twitter.com/Rrs067K7Lp — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 22, 2020

Tweet 2

Celebrating his own wife and mother of his kids, working to keep his family safe, healthy, happy, despite the challenging times.

In this trying times the whole world is in, its only right for me to engage in any form of happiness. So I’m tagging my beautiful wife @HeartOfGoId_ and the mother of my kids. Thank you for coming into my life not just alone but with happiness & peace . #MaltinaHappinessHeroes https://t.co/lkX4RrtAk1 pic.twitter.com/ZRp04fbmIv — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) March 22, 2020

Tweet 3

Celebrating a mother, Dolapo Badmus, who also works as a senior law enforcement officer and models the idea that women can thrive in physically demanding occupations.

The people have spoken and we definitely agree! Thank you Dolapo Badmus of @NigerianPolice being a hero of happiness for all Nigerians. We celebrate you! #HappyMothersDay https://t.co/KwM6mXSgS0 — Maltina (@Maltina) March 22, 2020



