Connect with us

Promotions

WATCH Amende's Story to know What the 'Not for Sale’ Campaign is All About

Promotions

Congratulations! Nigeria Info welcomes Daddy Freeze to its Team💃🏽

Promotions

FirstBank steps in to solve Education Challenges Facing Parents due to COVID-19

Promotions

Here are 4 Ways MultiChoice is Inspiring a New Wave of Storytellers in Africa

Promotions

The Naija Social Elite welcomes back Chivas Regal with the new XV

Promotions

TECNO is gearing up to Birth the True Night Shot King

Promotions

You can Now Browse Easy with Opera News Lite

Promotions

EbonyLife Place closed to ensure Public Safety due to #COVID19

Promotions

Morning Fresh revamps its Look, Now with a New Cap and Double Protective Seal

Promotions

Here's How You can give Your Mum a Special WorldRemit Treat This Mother's Day

Promotions

WATCH Amende’s Story to know What the ‘Not for Sale’ Campaign is All About

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

The offer was tempting but Amende’s mother knew that the promise of riches overseas made by recruiters when her daughter finished secondary school was too good to be true. 

She had heard stories of girls lured in by those promises who had never returned or had come back with nothing. So Amende’s mother withstood the temptation and refused to send her daughter overseas at the risk of her safety or dignity. 

“I would hear people talking about sending their daughters abroad,” Amende’s mother said. “But why would you use your hand to send your daughter to go and be doing all sorts of horrible things? Some are never seen again!” 

Amende’s mother instead sent her daughter to school. While studying, Amende developed an anti-blemish face cream, which she is currently selling. The sales of the cream help  Amende support herself through university, where she is studying to become an ophthalmologist. 

“Soon, my Amende will become an eye doctor and I am so proud,” Amende’s mother said. “Give your daughters a chance to succeed here. My daughter Amende and your daughters are not for sale.” 

Amende’s story is being highlighted as part of a campaign to help vulnerable young women who are at risk of being trafficked for sexual exploitation. Using the tagline ‘Not for Sale’, the campaign combats human trafficking by raising awareness of the training and job opportunities in Edo and Delta, which are notorious trafficking hotspots. 

The campaign is a result of a partnership between the UK Government and Nigeria’s anti-trafficking authority the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). 

‘Not for Sale’ takes a new approach to prevent modern slavery by highlighting success stories of women who have succeeded in the country rather than travelling abroad at the risk of compromising their safety and dignity. 

Visit notforsale.ng or the Not For Sale Nigeria Facebook page to join NAPTIP in the fight against human trafficking.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chiomah Momoh: How to Keep Your Children Occupied As the World Practices Social Distancing

Tolulope Ibiyeye: How To Stay Accountable & Committed When You’re Working From Home

These Women Are Doing Great Work For the Nigerian Education System

Kolawole Ajayi: Here Are Some Ways to Practice Road Safety During the Pandemic

Adebola Williams Has a Message For Nigerian Elites as Covid19 Progresses in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php