Mike Adenuga Foundation is supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with a N1.5 Billion Donation to Lagos State

With a donation of 1.5 billion Naira, the Mike Adenuga Foundation has contributed to the fight against the global pandemic, Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria.

From our findings, it was revealed that ₦1b will go to the CBN-led Nigerian private sector coalition which is coordinating efforts to raise funds from corporate bodies, and ₦500m to the Lagos State Government because it has recorded the majority of cases thus far.

The cheque was presented by Globacom‘s Executive Vice Chairman, Bella Disu to the Lagos State Governor on Monday.

We have also learnt that the foundation owned by Business Mogul, Mike Adenuga Jr. will also be donating essential items such as Sanitizers, Masks, Test Kits, Personal Perspective Equipment (PPEs), Respirators, etc. to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



