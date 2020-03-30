Connect with us

Mike Adenuga Foundation is supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with a N1.5 Billion Donation to Lagos State

AMVCA and its Contribution to the Nigerian Fashion Industry

Check out the List of FirstBank Branches to remain Open Nationwide

StarTimes makes Learning at Home fun for Kids with Educational TV Programme 

COVID-19 - Honeywell supports Low-Income Families

AMVCA 2020: Celebrating the Unique Relationship between African Film & Music

Hypo Bleach slashes Price to Promote Good Hygiene & Safer Environment against COVID-19

Maltina proves Mothers are Our First Line of Defense against Playground Bruises & Global Pandemics and We Agree

WATCH Amende's Story to know What the 'Not for Sale' Campaign is All About

Congratulations! Nigeria Info welcomes Daddy Freeze to its Team💃🏽

With a donation of 1.5 billion Naira, the Mike Adenuga Foundation has contributed to the fight against the global pandemic, Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria.

From our findings, it was revealed that ₦1b will go to the CBN-led Nigerian private sector coalition which is coordinating efforts to raise funds from corporate bodies, and ₦500m to the Lagos State Government because it has recorded the majority of cases thus far.

The cheque was presented by Globacom‘s Executive Vice Chairman, Bella Disu to the Lagos State Governor on Monday.

We have also learnt that the foundation owned by Business Mogul, Mike Adenuga Jr. will also be donating essential items such as Sanitizers, Masks, Test Kits, Personal Perspective Equipment (PPEs), Respirators, etc. to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.


