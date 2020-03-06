Music
You Have to Hear how Joeboy’s Life has Changed Since He Met Mr. Eazi
On another thrilling episode of MTV Base “Behind The Story“, one of the most talked-about names bubbling out of the Nigerian music scene Joeboy sat with host, Sammy Walsh to talk about his childhood, family, music, relationships and his plans for the future.
During the episode, Joeboy revisited places that were pivotal to his rise to the top and talked about the moments that made him. From a very religious family, Joeboy, revealed that his parents were very accommodating when he told them he wanted to do music full time. The ‘Baby’ hit-maker was encouraged to make this decision because of the high rate of unemployment in the country.
The singer opened up on how his older brother’s relationship with 9ice and ID Cabasa sparked his interest in music. He also revealed that he met Mr Eazi in 2017, through a friend in Europe who sent his song to Mr Eazi via Instagram and how his life has changed since then.
On his relationship with other industry new stars, the singer identified Rema, Fireboy and Oxlade as motivations rather than competition.
Joeboy shared some exclusive stories about his Unilag days, the constant pressure on him always to release dope music and the challenges faced by a young artist growing up in the industry.