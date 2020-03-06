Connect with us

Music

You Have to Hear how Joeboy's Life has Changed Since He Met Mr. Eazi

Music

M.I. has left Choc City - Here's What Fans are Saying

Music

New Music: Terry Apala feat. Niniola - Lock Up

Music

New Music: Oxlade - Breathe

Music

New EP: Nikita - Better Days

Music

It's a Double Win for M.I. - New Record Label "Incredible Music" & New EP "Judah"

Music

New Music: Falz feat. Ms Banks - Bop Daddy

Music

New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Joeboy & Mr Eazi - Nobody

Music

New Video: Olakira - Aya Mi

BN TV Music

Dice Ailes gets Candid about Everything on Ndani TV's "The Mix" | Watch

Music

You Have to Hear how Joeboy’s Life has Changed Since He Met Mr. Eazi

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On another thrilling episode of MTV Base “Behind The Story“, one of the most talked-about names bubbling out of the Nigerian music scene Joeboy sat with host, Sammy Walsh to talk about his childhood, family, music, relationships and his plans for the future.

During the episode, Joeboy revisited places that were pivotal to his rise to the top and talked about the moments that made him. From a very religious family, Joeboy, revealed that his parents were very accommodating when he told them he wanted to do music full time. The ‘Baby’ hit-maker was encouraged to make this decision because of the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The singer opened up on how his older brother’s relationship with 9ice and ID Cabasa sparked his interest in music. He also revealed that he met Mr Eazi in 2017, through a friend in Europe who sent his song to Mr Eazi via Instagram and how his life has changed since then.

On his relationship with other industry new stars, the singer identified Rema, Fireboy and Oxlade as motivations rather than competition.

Joeboy shared some exclusive stories about his Unilag days, the constant pressure on him always to release dope music and the challenges faced by a young artist growing up in the industry.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

Social Media – Home For Bants and Savagery

Monica Alabi: The Power of Genuine, Healthy Relationships

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

Advertisement
css.php