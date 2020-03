International singer Carmolina, who has been praised for her brilliant fusion of Afrobeat, Salsa, Pop, and Classical music premieres the music video for her smash single, “Loca“.

Directed by Avalon Okpe, Carmolina stuns in a colourful affair which is sure to elevate on the world music stage.

Carmolina is a classically trained musician, dancer and is also fluent in Spanish, German, Portuguese, and Criollo.

Listen to the track below.

Download

Watch the video below.