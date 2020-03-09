Natalia Bryant is Honoring Her Late Dad Kobe & Sister Gianna ❤

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Natalia Bryant is honouring her dad, Kobe, and sister, Gianna, who both died in a tragic helicopter crash.

She posed for a photo with a mural of her father and Gigi, and her mum, Vanessa Bryant, shared the photo on Instagram on Sunday with the caption,

❤️ my babies. Natalia. #winterformal

The post led to an outpouring of love from celebrities and Bryant fans alike.

Lala Anthony commented “My beautiful girl” with a heart emoji while NBA star Dwyane Wade dropped two heart emojis.

Radio personality Patty Rodriguez showed love to the bereaved family with the comment “Beautiful to see her smile. Both Kobe and Gigi are shining bright for you and the girls.” with a heart emoji.

Natalia looked gorgeous in the photo, and we love to see the Bryant family putting their best foot forward in spite of the tragic accident.

