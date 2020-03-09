Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Zaya are “leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world”

A couple of weeks ago, Dwyane Wade‘s 12-year-old, Zaya, came out as transgender. Last night, the family stepped out together for the Truth Awards and it remarkably marked Zaya’s red carpet debut.

The proud parents shared highlights from the night on social media.

Gabrielle Union commented, “We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world. Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always.”

She added that “It was an EPIC night filled with so much love & a real sense of community. It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has. We were moved to tears so many times throughout the night. So much gratitude”.

See more highlights from the event below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images | @gabunion