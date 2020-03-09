Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Zaya are “leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A couple of weeks ago, Dwyane Wade‘s 12-year-old, Zaya, came out as transgender. Last night, the family stepped out together for the Truth Awards and it remarkably marked Zaya’s red carpet debut.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

The proud parents shared highlights from the night on social media.

Gabrielle Union commented, “We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world. Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always.” 

She added that “It was an EPIC night filled with so much love & a real sense of community. It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has. We were moved to tears so many times throughout the night. So much gratitude”.

See more highlights from the event below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images | @gabunion

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

