Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Rock & Megalyn Echikunwoke's Relationship has Sadly Reached the End of the Road 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

Movies & TV Scoop

YNaija's Rubbin' Minds is Airing a Special International Women’s Day Edition with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Vimbai Mutinhiri

Movies & TV Scoop

Gbenga Akinnagbe has been Cast as a Lead Actor in the Forthcoming Hulu Series "The Old Man" 👏

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Episode 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - 'After the Blues'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Segilola Ogidan's Directorial Debut "Tainted Canvas" Premieres at Sedona International Film Festival 👏🏾

Movies & TV Scoop

In Case you were Wondering why Chrissy Teigen wants to Do Away With Her Breast Implants, Here's Why

Movies & TV Scoop

BamBam and Teddy A's Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan

Movies & TV

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro is celebrating her birthday today she has jumped on a popular trend for birthdays – a photo shoot.

With a few photos shared on her Instagram page, Lilian Esoro shows off her style game in pieces from Nigerian designer Erica Moore.

Lilian also teased with a video from her photo shoot. She wrote:

You know it’s the Money year and we always serve it Hot Hot. 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Here is a teaser of what went down.
Major shoutout to my Creative Director Extraordinaire @bibyonce who always thinks outside the box. Everyone who worked with me on this under such short notice. I say thank you. Baddest hands in the game. @bibyonce@ericamoorebrand @medlinboss@ujufanta You’re the best! Thanks. Can’t wait for y’all to see the magic we made. But for now enjoy this as I count down to my birthday. March9th.


Credits:
Creative director @bibyonce
Styled by @ericamoorebrand
Makeup by @bibyonce
Hair by @liocaofficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php