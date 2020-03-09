Movies & TV
Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot
Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro is celebrating her birthday today she has jumped on a popular trend for birthdays – a photo shoot.
With a few photos shared on her Instagram page, Lilian Esoro shows off her style game in pieces from Nigerian designer Erica Moore.
Lilian also teased with a video from her photo shoot. She wrote:
You know it’s the Money year and we always serve it Hot Hot. 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Here is a teaser of what went down.
Major shoutout to my Creative Director Extraordinaire @bibyonce who always thinks outside the box. Everyone who worked with me on this under such short notice. I say thank you. Baddest hands in the game. @bibyonce@ericamoorebrand @medlinboss@ujufanta You’re the best! Thanks. Can’t wait for y’all to see the magic we made. But for now enjoy this as I count down to my birthday. March9th.
Credits:
Creative director @bibyonce
Styled by @ericamoorebrand
Makeup by @bibyonce
Hair by @liocaofficial