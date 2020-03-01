Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

He had his Eyes on her from the First Meeting! Rama & Kwame's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu's Baby Girl 🎉

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy!

Sweet Spot

Jim Iyke & his Boy are a Stylish Duo as they Get some Father-Son Bonding

Sweet Spot

Get Some Dose of Joshua Family Greatness (& Cuteness) in this 3-Generation Pose

Scoop Sweet Spot

David Beckham is Super Proud of his 'Amazing Friend' Prince Harry

Scoop Sweet Spot

Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam

Events Scoop Sweet Spot

See 4 Highlights from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's "Celebration of Life" at the Staples Center

Scoop Sweet Spot

It was a Pinktastic Affair for Sisi Yemmie on Baby Tiara's First Birthday🎉

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Started in the Office Kitchenette! Teleola & Edidem's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot

He had his Eyes on her from the First Meeting! Rama & Kwame’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Rama and sweetheart Kwame are the reason we are smiling today.

Their simple chic pre-wedding shoot captured by FocusnBlur and love story is just everything. They met way back in the University and Kwame had his eyes on her. But nothing happened until much later when the banker asked the lawyer to open an account with their bank, that conversation led yo the #RK2020 union.

 

How We Met
By the groom-to-be, Kwame

Rama was a fresher in her first year at the University of Ghana, Legon. I was a second-year student and we both happened to be residents of Ghana Hostels, popularly known as Pentagon. Fortunately, Rama and I had a few mutual friends, those I knew from JHS and had come to know in his first year at Legon; while most were Rama’s seniors from AIS. I set sight on her in a friend’s room and expressed interest in this young beautiful fresher. To the blind side of Rama, they set us up to have a convo in Rolex’s room ( a mutual friend).

After, a long ‘non-fa’ conversation, I asked Rama whether she believed in love at first sight. The young lady was astonished, “why will you ask me such a question, she queried? “. That question ended the conversation and we both our separate ways. Fast forward to 2019, a banker will ask a lawyer to come and open an account and the end story was RK2020; love happening at first sight.

 

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dear Nigerians These Public Policies Affect You… Don’t Stay Silent!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: As You Journey Through Adultin’…

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php