All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s check out the weddings first…

The #Loveandco2020 White Wedding will Put You in a Happy Place Today

Chidera & Obi’s Traditional Wedding in Owerri Was The Definition of LIT

Feel all the Love at the #JJUnion White Wedding in Lagos

Jummai & Jide’s Traditional Wedding was a Celebration of Love & Culture

Next up, are the beautiful pre-wedding shoots…

The #CLForever Pre-wedding Shoot is Your Right Serve of Cuteness Today

Kwame had His Eyes on Rama from their Very First Meeting! See their Pre-wedding Shoot

Honeymoon spots we totally loved this week…

 

A Beacation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mykonos is a Must Have!

Honeymoon in Indonesia is Definitely a Great Idea

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Singapore is Honeymoon Perfect

Now to all the beauty looks you need to see…

 

This Flawless Wavy Bridal Beauty Look is Just Perfect for the Big Day

Dear Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Matte Traditional Beauty Look

Today’s Bridal Beauty is Bronzy with a Glossy Twist

Something for the wedding style guide…

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 18 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

Now to the trending wedding moments this week…

You Need to See this Beautiful Mother-Daughter Dance

You’ve Got to See Teleola & Edidem Rocking it at their Trad

Uwana was an Absolute Beauty for her White Wedding

Onyinye came Through with the Lit Moves for her Bridal Entrance

 

css.php