We are loving this Ghanaian-Nigerian traditional wedding between Cherrelle and Daniel today. The ceremony was done according to the Ghanaian culture of the bride with some additional traditions of the groom’s Nigerian culture. The first part saw the couple dressed in the kente attire accessorised with gorgeous gold accessories and ornaments, after which they changed into the Asooke outfit and later the reception outfits.

But what’s a wedding without fun and turn up! Cherrelle & Daniel came through with their guests and it was all shades of beautiful. Watch all the incredible highlights of their traditional wedding captured by Samon Films below:

Credits

Videography: @samonfilms