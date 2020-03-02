Connect with us

All the Good Vibes at Jummai & Jide's Beautiful Wedding

He had his Eyes on her from the First Meeting! Rama & Kwame's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Say Hello to Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu's Baby Girl 🎉

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy!

Jim Iyke & his Boy are a Stylish Duo as they Get some Father-Son Bonding

Get Some Dose of Joshua Family Greatness (& Cuteness) in this 3-Generation Pose

David Beckham is Super Proud of his 'Amazing Friend' Prince Harry

Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam

See 4 Highlights from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's "Celebration of Life" at the Staples Center

It was a Pinktastic Affair for Sisi Yemmie on Baby Tiara's First Birthday🎉

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

The beautiful bride, Jummai and her prince charming, Jide tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony planned by Events by BankySu in Lagos. Jumai was all shades of gorgeous in her custom-made dress by TUBO and her groom came dripping in this unique tux. From the bridal prep, first look, church ceremony and then the reception, everything about their day was just so beautiful. Oh, they took the fun up a notch at the reception with gust artiste, Peruzzi and from there it was turn-up all the way.

The #JJUnion couple celebrated their love and union according to their culture and a beauty it was. The ceremony was done according to the bride’s culture, which means it was an Igbo wedding ceremony and later on, they highlighted the Yoruba culture if the groom. All in all, it was beautiful for both the couple and their guests.

If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, you should catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

Traditional Wedding

Second look of the day

 

Now to the third look…

The final look of the day…

 

 

 

Credits

Bride@juhmahi
Groom@Av8t0rr
Photography: @tarurecord
Makeup@_sylviastouch
Hair@Jovoria_beauty
Decor@chuksbevents
Cake@Dorcas.ndace
Yoruba beads@tavinbeads
Clothes@topesalami
White Wedding
Planner: @bankysuevents
Photography: @weezyscott | @jopstudios
Videography: @stormblastmedia
First Dress: @tubo__
Fabric for second dress: @kikz_couture111
Second dress: @flat17studio
Second dress styling: @lavish_bridal
Makeup: @sooo_pro
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Catering: @foodcrushcatering| @jokspepperkonsult | @ounjeaduke | @ofadaboy
Pasta: @cuisine_fantastique
Small chops: @mlb_kitchen
Grills: @orlaz_grillz | @kmacgrill
Drinks: @aplusdrinks
Cocktail: @mandiescocktails
Ice cream: @frozenrollsng
Yoghurt: @sweetkiwiyogurt
Shisha: @hookahplusng
Dj: @djbeejordan | @djconsequence
Band: @isegunjohnson
Guest artiste: @peruzzi_vibes
After party cups: @afterpartycups
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
LED Screens: @innovatemedia1
Decor: @aquarianluxury
Lounge: @dribixng
Security: @blackknightprotection
Cake: @heladodelicia
Dessert: @sweetcravingsdesserts
IVs: @invitesng
Wedding programme: @ebenezerruth
Venue: @the_eventistry

BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

