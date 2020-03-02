Sweet Spot
All the Good Vibes at Jummai & Jide’s Beautiful Wedding
The beautiful bride, Jummai and her prince charming, Jide tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony planned by Events by BankySu in Lagos. Jumai was all shades of gorgeous in her custom-made dress by TUBO and her groom came dripping in this unique tux. From the bridal prep, first look, church ceremony and then the reception, everything about their day was just so beautiful. Oh, they took the fun up a notch at the reception with gust artiste, Peruzzi and from there it was turn-up all the way.
The #JJUnion couple celebrated their love and union according to their culture and a beauty it was. The ceremony was done according to the bride’s culture, which means it was an Igbo wedding ceremony and later on, they highlighted the Yoruba culture if the groom. All in all, it was beautiful for both the couple and their guests.
If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, you should catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Traditional Wedding
Second look of the day
Now to the third look…
The final look of the day…
