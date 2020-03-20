BN Weddings Video: Sabrina & Daniel’s Jamaican-Nigerian Wedding

When two people from different backgrounds are in love, it is always beautiful to see. Now when we see love go beyond borders, it feels our heart with so much joy.

The Jamaican bride, Sabrina tied the knot to her Nigerian prince charming, Daniel in such a beautiful ceremony. One thing you’d notice about this couple is how much they smile and like to dance. From the bridal prep, church ceremony to the reception, you’d find them dancing at each point.

You should definitely lookout for the vow exchange at the church, the groom couldn’t hold in the tears. At the reception, his friend’s speech also caused a sweet reaction from the groom. Their wedding was filled with so much fun and beautiful moments. See all the highlights below:

Credits

Videography: @a3media