Stephanie Coker candidly takes us through her "Traumatic" Conception Process in "African & Pregnant“ | Watch

Stephanie Coker candidly takes us through her “Traumatic” Conception Process in “African & Pregnant“ | Watch

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is here with the first episode of her pregnancy journey vlog,“African & Pregnant,“ which is an eye opener to African future moms.

Despite having to conceive through IVF, going through Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS), a serious case of bloating, being on lots of injections and other traumatic and life-threatening experiences, according to her, it was all worth it in the end.

Watch her vlog below:

