BN TV
Our Favourite Unscripted Vlog “OffAir Show” is here Again | Catch up on Unlimited Gist with Gbemi & Toolz
Gbemi and Toolz are back with another exciting new episode of our favourite vlog series the “OffAir Show“.
In this episode, Gbemi and Toolz speak about the struggles of getting a National ID/Passport in Nigeria. The gist then heats up as they speak about the rules related to taking a break during a relationship. Does a break mean a breakup?
This episode is filled with juicy gist and unlimited laughter.
Watch below: