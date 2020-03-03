Connect with us

They Thought they'd be Perfect for Each Other & they were Right! Tofunmi & Mosope's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Love is just so beautiful and interesting to see. Tofunmi‘s sister and Mosope‘s friend both thought they will make a perfect match. They introduced them to each other and this birth a friendship between them. After building their friendship,  a year later, they decide they wanted to be more and now they are ready to walk down the aisle together. They did prove the Tofunmi’s sister and Mosope’s friend right.

Their pre-wedding shoot captured by Awgzz gave us a feel of their fun personalities. From the coupled up photos, fun photos to the goofy pictures, we are totally loving their pre-wedding shoot. Keep scrolling to read their love story and see their beautiful pre-wedding photos.

 

How We Met
By the groom-to-be, Mosope

We met a few years ago through Tofunmi’s sister and a friend who fancied themselves as super matchmakers – they thought we’d be a good fit. ￼They did the introductions and by God, it turns out they were right. We were a good fit in our own very unique ways. It took another year and a few months of friendship before the natural flow into an exclusive relationship.

Our Proposal Story
By the bride-to-be, Tofunmi

After a few years of long-distance, Mosope moved back to Lagos and proposed in May 2019. It was a very simple and intimate moment at home on a Saturday afternoon. It has been a fun-filled and super exciting journey. We are taking on this new phase together with lots of optimism for a fulfilling and rewarding marriage, with God on our side.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more love stories.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @tofunmi13
Groom-to-be:  @boboyisha
Photography: @awgzzz | @awgz.married
Makeup: @iamdodos
Planner@perfecttevents

