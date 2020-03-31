Beauty
WATCH: Jackie Aina Just Spilled the Tea On The Newest Tatcha Primer
One of our fave Nigerian beauty YouTubers and influencers Jackie Aina just shared a video checking out her Tatcha Silk Canvas primer and we couldn’t wait to share!
On her Youtube channel she said:
Hey boos! the Tatcha Silk Canvas primer now comes in liquid form. Today is my first day testing it out and seeing how good this bad boy lasts throughout the day! Did Tatcha mess up a good thing? Or create another banger? Find out today!
Watch