The Best Work From Home Fashion & Beauty Look, According To Ini Dima-Okojie

The Best Work From Home Fashion & Beauty Look, According To Ini Dima-Okojie

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

@inidimaokojie

In the last two weeks, the last thing most of us have been thinking about is fashion – and I’m sure I’m not the only one who has spent most of the week in *ahem* outfits not fit for public consumption. Right now there are no rules to getting dressed but, wearing the same thing day in day out may leave you feeling stagnant. For me, changing into something fresh is a huge mood booster which tends to actually motivate me to be a productive member of society.

So, when I spied this super cute but casual outfit on Ini’s insta page – I was instantly smitten. An oversize tee with shorts? Sign me up. Obviously if you work in a more formal environment, this won’t work for you but if you’re in the creative industries – this is a welcome change from sweats and a vest top!

(PS: she’s learning to play the guitar while she’s stuck at home. How cute is that?!)

Check out Ini’s super cute look plus her Darling Nigeria cornrows below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie) on

 

