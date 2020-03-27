Connect with us

Watch the Tour & Music Video of Mr Eazi's "Going Out Of My Way" Featuring Girl Group M.O

2 hours ago

After coming off their highly successful tour, Mr Eazi and British pop group M.O is out with the visuals of their collaboration titled, “Going Out Of My Way“.

With each of the ladies showcasing their vocals, they merge together well with Mr Eazi’s Afro-pop energies to create this smooth, vibrant, super-catchy number.

Watch the Louis Browne-directed visuals for “Going Out Of My Way” below:

 

Watch their tour video below:

