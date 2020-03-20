Connect with us

Looking for a Sophisticated Whisky? You should definitely Try XV

Meristem introduces N1 Billion Exchange Traded Funds on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market

Relive All the Amazing Moments from the 7th AMVCA this Weekend on DStv and GOtv

VFS Global shares Safety Tips to help Female Globetrotters have a Memorable Travel Experience

Of Safety or Otherwise of Water Heaters

Babajide Sanwo-Olu schools us on How to celebrate International Women's Month

AWP Network honours Idia Aisien, Fakhuus Hashim & Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun

Here's How You can #ShareLove with Extraodinary Women around You courtesy of Haier Thermocool

Refresh Your Hustle The "Chivita Ice Tea Way"💪🏿

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

Looking for a Sophisticated Whisky? You should definitely Try XV

World-class luxury whiskey XV has announced the unveiling of its special XV variant bottle. The whiskey which is selectively finished in the most prized Grande Cognac casks is described as the perfect whisky to elevate your night of extraordinary celebrations.

The XV variant is a disruptive addition to the Scotch category refined with a fruity velvety interpretation of the Chivas house style. The end product is “a warm amber glow, bursting with notes of rich sultanas and touches of cinnamon”. 

The sophisticated bottle launch will be activated in three key cities which include; Abuja, Port-Harcourt & Lagos, and will host industry influencers, socialites and whisky enthusiasts to an evening of unconventional collaborations.

Speaking on the bottle unveiling- Richard Black, Global Marketing Director expresses thus; XV is a perfect expression for those who want to celebrate life with a truly luxurious and unique spirit that has been designed specifically with the energy of the consumption occasion in mind.”

Designed to emphasize the quality and rich flavor of the whisky during high-energy celebrations, the brand provides the perfect taste profile for a wide range of contemporary serving styles, from shots to cocktails encouraging whisky fans to enjoy their favorite spirit in a novel way.

XV kicked off the launch celebrations by treating a fine selection of entertainment personalities, celebrities, & influencers to an exquisite night of fine dining at the XV exclusive Pre-Launch Dinner, with award-winning celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry as host.

Scheduled to hold from the 19th March, XV presents a more contemporary side to enjoying whiskey, creating memorable experiences that live on long after celebrations at the official bottle launch parties in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. 

Event details;

Lagos Launch Party 

Date: 19th March 2020
Venue: Pablo by Cubana, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

Abuja Launch Party

Date: 25th March 2020
Venue: Lounge 345, Wuse 2, Abuja

Port Harcourt Launch Party

Date: 28th March
Venue: Orange Room, Port Harcourt 

For more information, contact Beatrice Miangogo ([email protected]) for Chivas XV
