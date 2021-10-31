Hi BellaStylistas!

From the Runways, Street Style, Backstage, Fashion Parties – Lagos Fashion Week 2021 has been fun-filled and very exciting! Throughout fashion week, the TECNO Camon 18 Premier, has been a very helpful companion. Apart from the lightweight and delicate design of the phone, its flat design makes it easy to fit anywhere, it is simply the best way to capture all the fast-moving action.

The phone comes with an ultra-clear and steady vertical triple camera plus a Stabilized Gimbal feature which adds that professional touch to videos. With 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM, we never ran out of memory space all through the events – No wonder we got the best coverage!

If you missed any of the events, see all the fun we had at Orange Culture‘s Spring/Summer 2022 offsite show, everything juicy from the street style stars all 3 days, and all the unmissable runway moments and Spring/Summer 2022 collections.

There were many amazing closing shows on Day 3 and as expected of the final day, it was as exciting as it was hectic, with street-style icons filing into the entry tent dressed to the nines way before the shows began. We saw the edgiest looks; from sheer dresses paired grunge boots to sharp suits and mind-blowing face accessories (even a Festac Head-inspired mask).

Check out the 50 style stars that made our overall Best Street Style Looks of LFW 2021

One of our favourite places was definitely the TECNO booth, designed specifically for fashionistas. It was one of the hotspots where showgoers went to take uber-chic photos over the 2-day event. At the booth, we got to meet and interact with some influencers including Ozinna Anumudu, Emmanuel Umoh Jr. among others.

Need further proof that the TECNO booth was filled with style stars? See our curated best-dressed list here.

The runway shows began with practical streetwear pieces from the SA Collective featuring brands like Gugu by Gugu, XV, and Messrs Basswood.