Next, we got a great dose of African prints, mixed with expert tailoring and unique designs with the Sunlight Collection.

Some of the most standout shows of the night were by designers; Rick Dusi, Adama Paris, Awa Miete, and Emmy Kasbit. These designers showcased the best of African fabrics and produced a distinctive show that had the crowd’s attention.

Emmy Kasbit

Awa Miete

 

Rick Dusi

The highlight of Day 3 was most definitely the show by LUSH Hair. The hair brand sent a lineup of diverse models rocking bold and beautiful hairstyles as they sashayed down the runways with big smiles on their faces.

A little girl also walked the show and undoubtedly she was the cutest person on the runway during LFW!

 

The show closed with a very dramatic appearance from Denrele Edun wearing a flowy two-piece and an exaggerated mohawk hairstyle.

 

And with that, Lagos Fashion Week 2021 has come to an end. We hope you enjoyed our by-the-minute coverage and all the fun TECNO Camon 18 Premier moments!