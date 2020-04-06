Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi as She Takes Us through Her COVID-19 Survival Journey | April 7

BN TV

Our Favourite Driver Jeme is Back! WATCH Season 3, Episode 1 of "Backseat"

BN TV Music

Take a Seat & Enjoy these Virtual Concerts from Adekunle Gold & Simi | WATCH

BN TV

Catch Up on these new Episodes of "Discovering Princess Shyngle” | Watch

BN TV Music

WATCH the Special Episode of TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session

BN TV

An Overseas Travel Opportunity Opens for Bovi & his Friends in this Episode of "Back to School Series" | Watch

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We've got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 - 11

BN TV Career

#AtHomeWithBN: Catch Up with Lanre Olusola on Another Insightful Episode | April 6

BN TV Scoop

Do You Have an Interesting Personal Story to Tell? Then Come Be a Part of BellaNaija’s Live Series

BN TV

Mercy Aigbe is Addressing the issue of Depression & Suicide in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi as She Takes Us through Her COVID-19 Survival Journey | April 7

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers,

We are continuing our new Instagram live series #AtHomeWithBN which has featured weight loss and fitness expert, Coach Damz of Ask Damz, Remi Majekodunmi of Grace to Parent, Steph Ogunjobi of Tidy Tribe, Lanre Olusola who is a Life Coach amongst others.

Just to bring it to your notice, coronavirus is not a death sentence. Yes, several people passed away after contracting the virus, while many recovered and survived the dreadful virus. In case you’re still in disbelief, we’ll present to you an opportunity to hear all the details from the horse’s mouth.

For our next #AtHomeWithBN episode, we’re hosting Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi @ayodejiosowobi of S.T.E.R Initiative (Stand To End Rape), an anti-sexual violence advocate and the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019. Oluwaseun was the third person to be confirmed with the virus in Nigeria, the person whose story was everywhere on social media.

She will be sharing her inspirational story of how she successfully overcame the deadly coronavirus with strength and resilience, and we hope you will be inspired by it.

Date: Monday, April 7, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Bryan Mezue of Lifestores Pharmacy is Democratising Healthcare for Africans

The Death of a Nigerian Woman’s Spouse Should Not Be the End of Her Economic Stability, But Here We Are

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Advertisement
css.php