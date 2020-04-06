AtHomeWithBN: Join Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi as She Takes Us through Her COVID-19 Survival Journey | April 7

Hey BNers,

We are continuing our new Instagram live series #AtHomeWithBN which has featured weight loss and fitness expert, Coach Damz of Ask Damz, Remi Majekodunmi of Grace to Parent, Steph Ogunjobi of Tidy Tribe, Lanre Olusola who is a Life Coach amongst others.

Just to bring it to your notice, coronavirus is not a death sentence. Yes, several people passed away after contracting the virus, while many recovered and survived the dreadful virus. In case you’re still in disbelief, we’ll present to you an opportunity to hear all the details from the horse’s mouth.

For our next #AtHomeWithBN episode, we’re hosting Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi @ayodejiosowobi of S.T.E.R Initiative (Stand To End Rape), an anti-sexual violence advocate and the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019. Oluwaseun was the third person to be confirmed with the virus in Nigeria, the person whose story was everywhere on social media.

She will be sharing her inspirational story of how she successfully overcame the deadly coronavirus with strength and resilience, and we hope you will be inspired by it.

Date: Monday, April 7, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.