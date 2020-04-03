Another Thrilling Episode of ‘Battle of Hits’ Between Rexxie & Kel P is About to Go Down

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Two of Nigeria’s talented producers, Rexxie and Kel P will have a face-off in another episode of ‘Battle of Hits’, today at 10 PM via InstaLive.

This serves as the third ‘Battle of Hits’ this week. The first was initiated by Sarz and Shizzi while the second was between Pheelz and Masterkraft.

Rexxie is known for producing hits for Naira Marley and Zlatan while Kel P is known for producing most of Burna Boy‘s Grammy-nominated album, ‘African Giant‘.

Who will the winner be?

