Connect with us

Events

Learn How to Build a Global Beauty & Fashion Brand with Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Afua Osei, Louisa Kinoshi | April 18th & 19th

Events

The Yellow and Green Trucks Circling Nigeria: Flour Mills of Nigeria continues to Feed the Nation amidst the Coronavirus pandemic

Events

COVID-19: TG Arla, Makers of Dano Milk commits N150 Million to Health & Well-being of Nigerians

Events

And The Winner of ‘Access The Stars’ is Loven, Walks Away with 150 Million Naira in Prizes

BN TV Events Living

Toluse Francis Will be Sharing How to Look After Your Mental Health this COVID-19 Period on #AtHomeWithBN | April 15

Events

Clever Clogs Books set to Host Virtual Book Launch for New Children's Book

Events Living

Need to Know More About COVID-19? Don't Miss Our Next InstaLive Session with Ngozi Erondu on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Career Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

BN TV Events Scoop

Have You Ever Been Stood Up By Your Date? Tajé Prest will be Sharing Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Don't Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

Events

Learn How to Build a Global Beauty & Fashion Brand with Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Afua Osei, Louisa Kinoshi | April 18th & 19th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Here’s an opportunity to learn from the best if you are passionate about growing your beauty or fashion brand this year⁣

Join @isokenogiemwonyi @helloafua @louisakinoshi and some of the biggest beauty, fashion and business bosses on April 18th & 19th for a FREE digital summit on Building A Global Beauty and Fashion Brand.⁣


.
@isokenogiemwonyi @experiencezazaii
@helloafua @louisakinoshi
@beautyrevolutionstudio
@heysharonc @uomabeauty
@shontay_lundy @blackgirlsunscreen
@theessenceof_ @lerato_kgamanyane
@thechloebrand @thechloebrandingco
@zezeonline_ @maleeonline
@bolale_hq @strandsahara
@akuba_t @tobi_idowu
@adwoabeauty @thediarrablu
@fioyelaniyan @virgoslounge

Visit this link to register: http://bit.ly/globalbeautyfashion

For more information, follow @BuildingAGlobalBrand.


—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Peter Molokwu: Finding Comfort In Your Own Skin

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ife Odedere: Where Do Pastors Draw The Line?

Yetunde Onafuye: Mentally Stimulating Activities for Creatives

Advertisement
css.php