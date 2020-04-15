Connect with us

Events

COVID-19: TG Arla, Makers of Dano Milk commits N150 Million to Health & Well-being of Nigerians

Events

And The Winner of ‘Access The Stars’ is Loven, Walks Away with 150 Million Naira in Prizes

BN TV Events Living

Toluse Francis Will be Sharing How to Look After Your Mental Health this COVID-19 Period on #AtHomeWithBN | April 15

Events

Clever Clogs Books set to Host Virtual Book Launch for New Children's Book

Events Living

Need to Know More About COVID-19? Don't Miss Our Next InstaLive Session with Ngozi Erondu on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Career Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

BN TV Events Scoop

Have You Ever Been Stood Up By Your Date? Tajé Prest will be Sharing Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Don't Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up for Club BN's Friday Night Party with DJ Lambo | Don't Miss It

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Mrs Kush as she Shares Tips on How to Make Great Meals with Limited Ingredients | April 10 

Events

COVID-19: TG Arla, Makers of Dano Milk commits N150 Million to Health & Well-being of Nigerians

…N100m to Federal Govt. and N50M Worth of Products to Consumers

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In line with its commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians especially during this challenging period of the COVID-19, TG Arla Diaries Products LFTZ, makers of Dano Milk brands has announced an intervention worth N150 million to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in combating the spread of the global pandemic.

The intervention includes a donation of N100Million to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the distribution of N50Million worth of products free to its esteemed consumers in supporting them to stay healthy and safe during this period.

According to the Managing Director of the company, Peder Pedersen, this kind gesture is in line with the philosophy of the company especially during a period like this. Pedersen commended the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and most importantly the health workers who are at the forefront of efforts aimed at containing and managing the spread of the virus.

Pedersen disclosed that the 100M Naira donation by the company would be disbursed to the Crisis Intervention Fund established by the Federal Government and managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to raise funds from the private sector to source equipment and infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are pleased to support the Federal Government and Nigerians during this very challenging period because we believe so much in Nigeria, we have been doing business in the country and nourishing Nigerians since the early 1980s,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing, Ifunanya Obiakor explained that more than 37,000 households including vulnerable people would benefit from the donation of the 50Million Naira worth of products. She disclosed that the Lagos food bank initiative would be used in distributing the products directly to the consumers.

Obiakor stated that the company is deeply concerned about the well-being of Nigerians at this particular trying period especially with certain cities under lockdown and people forced to stay at home.

She added, “As one of the food processing companies offering essential products to the populace and exempted from the ‘Lockdown’ order, critical measures are in place to ensure that in compliance with the WHO and local regulations, operations are ongoing in order to deliver our nutritious products to the Nigerian consumers”.

She further stressed that the company has also embarked on an enlightenment and awareness campaign to educate consumers on COVID-19 based on WHO guidelines for safety at this period using its website and brand-owned social media platforms.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ife Odedere: Where Do Pastors Draw The Line?

Yetunde Onafuye: Mentally Stimulating Activities for Creatives

The Rape & the Sexual Assault of Women as Collateral Damage In Conflicts

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

Advertisement
css.php