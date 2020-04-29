BNQuoteoftheDay

Connect with us

Harvesters International Christian Centre donates Relief Packages in Response to COVID-19

Banky W, Kola Aina, Eric Idiahi, Seni Suluman selected for 2020 Tutu Leadership Fellowship

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Jessica Ireju: Building in Silence

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Jeff Bezos.

In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

