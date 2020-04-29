Harvesters International Christian Centre donates Relief Packages in Response to COVID-19

The leadership of Harvesters International Christian Centre has announced several relief interventions that the church is making to aid the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, as well as support vulnerable members of the public.

In a statement released recently to the press, the Senior Pastor of the Church, Bolaji Idowu announced that the Harvesters COVID-19 response project is the church’s coordinated social initiative to help people in Lagos state deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant hardship it has caused many.

So far, the church has distributed 57,552 meals to 2,398 unique families under its “Harvesters Food Bank” programme across 15 locations in Lagos over the last two weeks. The church says it is currently collating details of people that need help with feeding and aims to distribute another 42,000 meals and food packs within the next week.

Also, the church has begun registering individuals who may not benefit from the feeding programme for its cash donation of ₦2,500. According to the church, the aim is to reach 1000 people with this cash relief initiative.

Other planned humanitarian efforts include the repurposing of its campus at Anthony in Lagos as an isolation centre and it’s ongoing “A Loaf Can Make a Difference” initiative aimed at encouraging members of the public to reach out and care for their neighbours during these difficult times.

“At Harvesters, we’re not just a church. We’re community builders with a message of hope. As the lockdown in our cities continues, we understand the challenges this has caused many vulnerable people in our society and because we care, we have made and will continue to make critical interventions to help alleviate these challenges”, the pastor said in the statement.

