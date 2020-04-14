BNStyleLIVE: Heritage Apparels Founder on Pivoting, Creating Opportunities & The Global Supply Chain Post COVID-19

Hi #BellaStylistas! We’re excited to continue our #BNStyleLIVE series.

As a brand at the forefront of fashion in Africa, BellaNaija Style is always eager to connect our audience with the right content as well as provide solutions to their unending questions about fashion, beauty & lifestyle – especially during this period.

Because of that, we came up with an Insta Live series tagged #BNStyleLIVE!

It is aimed at connecting our huge global audience with top fashion experts, business owners, futurists, and the most proactive creatives. We are doing this so we can all readily comprehend the ripple effect of COVID-19 on our industry, and provide optimistic accounts of learning, survival, and creation of opportunities in the face of this pandemic.

For the third episode, we had an in-depth conversation moderated by our Editor At Large Isoken Ogiemwonyi with Manufacturing Expert Abisade H. Adenubi and she gave us important insight on what’s happening globally, and how manufacturers on the continent can take advantage of this opportunity:

Watch the full video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

