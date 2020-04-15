Wishlist Wednesday: Add This Comfy Wannifuga Look to Cart ASAP

Drawing inspiration from their founders easy breezy personal style, Wannifuga‘s pieces creates clothes that are both easy to wear and made from the cutest prints.

As most of the world is confined to their homes this week, we are providing options for BellaStylistas who have to work from home, and this Wannifuga two piece is the look you didn’t know you needed.

It’s effortlessly chic and honestly the bright colours will definitely be mood-enhancing!

Shop the Pajama set for N24,500 at wannifuga.com

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!