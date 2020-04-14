Connect with us

Style

The BN Style Recap: Need A Pick Me Up? Check Out The Top Style Stories This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Zozibini Tunzi, Lisa Folawiyo, Natasha Ndlovu And More

Style

South African BellaStylista Sarah Langa Fronts Taibo Bacar's Latest Campaign

Beauty Style

How Can Makeup Artists Survive This COVID-19 Era? Dodos Shared The Best Tips On #BNStyleLIVE

Style

Every Look from Esperanza Woman's Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is Worth Coveting

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 331

Style

The BN Style Recap: These Style Stories Are The Best Antidote For A Bad Mood Right Now

Style

All The Times Liberian Fashionista Sarlea Mah Proved "More Is More"

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Zynnell Zuh, Olivia Arukwe, Sharon Ooja And More

Style

Simply Cyn Debuted Her Baby Bump in the Chicest Way

Style

The BN Style Recap: Need A Pick Me Up? Check Out The Top Style Stories This Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

18 seconds ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@zozitunzi

Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of April 12th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

@@thequeenhadassah

@sarleamah
@simplycyn
Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

The Rape & the Sexual Assault of Women as Collateral Damage In Conflicts

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

What’s The Opposite of Pride in Your Parents?

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Advertisement
css.php