Sweet Spot
Yes to Love! See Ibikuno & Ayoola’s Wedding in Port-Harcourt
Love always wins! Today we are loving every bit of Ibikuno and Ayoola‘s wedding ceremonies. Each moment of their wedding ceremony will have you smiling in a moment.
It started off with a colourful traditional wedding in Port Harcourt fully displaying the Kalabari culture of the bride and the groom’s Yoruba culture. It was a beauty to see their cultures merge. For their white wedding, #Ibkaylovestory couple went classic for their white wedding ceremony, romantic for their wedding reception. They had fun celebrating with their family and friends. There were a number of special moments you shouldn’t miss at this wedding.
Let’s head to church now….
Traditional Wedding
Credits
Bride:@kkbrix
Photography: @lucasugoweddings
Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal
Planner: @gleamzworldofevent
First Outfit: @tubo_
George: @george_by_ruverodesigns
Second Outfit: @purplelago
Asooke: @bimmms24
Makeup: @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry
Hair: @theluxuryhair_
Eyelashes: @21stbeauty_ng
Hairstyling: @divasbypere
Neckpiece: @bhe_accesories
Gele styling: @chygele
Clutch: @ninashoes
Shoes: @bhe_accessories
Decor: @ixorareception
Food: @fifisfoodhouse
Hair (White wedding): @divasbypere
Robe: @purplelagos
Dress: @aprilbykunbi
Planner:@gleamzworldofevents
Bouquet: @adelasflowers
Team: @mauricecech @micah_cj