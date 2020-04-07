Yes to Love! See Ibikuno & Ayoola’s Wedding in Port-Harcourt

Love always wins! Today we are loving every bit of Ibikuno and Ayoola‘s wedding ceremonies. Each moment of their wedding ceremony will have you smiling in a moment.

It started off with a colourful traditional wedding in Port Harcourt fully displaying the Kalabari culture of the bride and the groom’s Yoruba culture. It was a beauty to see their cultures merge. For their white wedding, #Ibkaylovestory couple went classic for their white wedding ceremony, romantic for their wedding reception. They had fun celebrating with their family and friends. There were a number of special moments you shouldn’t miss at this wedding.

Let’s head to church now….

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Bride:@kkbrix

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal

Planner: @gleamzworldofevent

First Outfit: @tubo_

George: @george_by_ruverodesigns

Second Outfit: @purplelago

Asooke: @bimmms24

Makeup: @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry

Hair: @theluxuryhair_

Eyelashes: @21stbeauty_ng

Hairstyling: @divasbypere

Neckpiece: @bhe_accesories

Gele styling: @chygele

Clutch: @ninashoes

Shoes: @bhe_accessories

Decor: @ixorareception

Food: @fifisfoodhouse

Hair (White wedding): @divasbypere

Robe: @purplelagos

Dress: @aprilbykunbi

Planner:@gleamzworldofevents

Bouquet: @adelasflowers

Team: @mauricecech @micah_cj