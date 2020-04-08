Connect with us

Weddings

Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love makes us happy.

One reason we are smiling here at BellaNaija Weddings today is because of the beautiful Barbara and her knight in shining armour, Amaechi. As they prepare to walk down the aisle together, they created these beautiful moments with the brilliant George Okoro.

See the beautiful moments below and also catch up with more pre-wedding shoots on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @officialbarbaraolori
Groom-to-be: @ceekay007
Photography: @georgeokoroweddings

