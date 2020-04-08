AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 331

Connect with us

Style

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photography @officialbigdealweddings Decor- @magictouchevents_frank

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@mz_oludee @oteniaramakeovers at #meetthemosh2020 Makeup @hartiesmakeovers Gele @mr_tee_gele Fabric @3embersfabrics Asooke @lorreet_custom Outfit @rhymatclothiers

@wealthy_maggie

@haishar_suzannie

@omodunnii Dress @wakaddy_official Makeup- @skylarkfaces

@tosinfanirodada

Photo- @olaerephotography

@lana9ja & @sexiestlol1

@betho_official

Kanyin & FK

@pedrology11 in @jeffurbanclothing

#TheSLunion2019 Planner @bisolatrendybee Photo – @klalaphotography

@bidand00h

Photo- @lexisphotography1

Groom & his team decked out in @ugomonye.official

@prissbee _thriftstore

@___karina.xx Outfit @nouveaclothings Makeup @esteetouch Hairstyled by @ify_hairstudio

@pedrology11 in @jeffurbanclothing

@lilberry39 in @evogues_apparel

#AsoEbiBella in @reine.roi

@kunleremiofficial

@stephanie_nwankwo in @ciscacecil

#TeeGotStunned

#AsoEbiBella

@latashalagos @dflrocks

@sharonooja❤🥰! Outfit- @sgtcclothing

@latashalagos in @dflrocks

@nikos_babii in @iconolabrand

@zeestitches_by_abimbola

@thepatriciabright

@ashabi_25 in @rhymatclothiers

@ohemaa_clothing18_afric

Boo’d up for #Meetthehays Photo- @laminarstudios Event planned by @hot_event Styled by @styledbyseun

@esianderson

@ronkeraji

@preciousumeba and @jackie.damsel

#SomIyke20 @barbzsandy

@val.hilda #ICE19 @bhumble__bee

Dress @maudbydianne Photo @ob_click

Kids!

@angellyn_ola

@Dhorli

@b_ajideclothing

Photo: @capturedbyadesuwa

@bibiqkids

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

