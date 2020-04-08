AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 331

Photography @officialbigdealweddings Decor- @magictouchevents_frank
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@mz_oludee @oteniaramakeovers at #meetthemosh2020 Makeup @hartiesmakeovers Gele @mr_tee_gele Fabric @3embersfabrics Asooke @lorreet_custom Outfit @rhymatclothiers
@wealthy_maggie
@haishar_suzannie
@omodunnii Dress @wakaddy_official Makeup- @skylarkfaces
@tosinfanirodada
Photo- @olaerephotography
@lana9ja & @sexiestlol1
@betho_official
Kanyin & FK
@pedrology11 in @jeffurbanclothing
#TheSLunion2019 Planner @bisolatrendybee Photo – @klalaphotography
@bidand00h
Photo- @lexisphotography1
Groom & his team decked out in @ugomonye.official
@prissbee _thriftstore
@___karina.xx Outfit @nouveaclothings Makeup @esteetouch Hairstyled by @ify_hairstudio
@pedrology11 in @jeffurbanclothing
@lilberry39 in @evogues_apparel
#AsoEbiBella in @reine.roi
@kunleremiofficial
@stephanie_nwankwo in @ciscacecil
#TeeGotStunned
#AsoEbiBella
@latashalagos @dflrocks
@sharonooja❤🥰! Outfit- @sgtcclothing
@latashalagos in @dflrocks
@nikos_babii in @iconolabrand
@zeestitches_by_abimbola
@thepatriciabright
@ashabi_25 in @rhymatclothiers
@ohemaa_clothing18_afric
Boo’d up for #Meetthehays Photo- @laminarstudios Event planned by @hot_event Styled by @styledbyseun
@esianderson
@ronkeraji
@preciousumeba and @jackie.damsel
#SomIyke20 @barbzsandy
@val.hilda #ICE19 @bhumble__bee
Dress @maudbydianne Photo @ob_click
Kids!
@angellyn_ola
@Dhorli
@b_ajideclothing
Photo: @capturedbyadesuwa
@bibiqkids
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!