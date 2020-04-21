Tired of Wearing Pajamas All Day? Here are 5 Celeb-Approved Quarantine Outfits!

We are now a few weeks into the lockdown period and almost everyone is finding a different strategy for productivity while working from home and the truth is fashion plays a part in that. Even though loungewear and pajamas have been on heavy rotation, we oftentimes feel like getting dressed up to boost our mood.

K Naomi Noinyane is one BellaStylista that is avoiding the pajama trap and staying chic and comfy while working from home. The media IT girl just shared five chic and comfy WFH outfits to wear this week.

Watch below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on Apr 17, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

