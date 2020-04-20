BNStyle Your Bump: Ronke Raji Adeola Is One Stylish Mom!

Instagram is all the motivation you need to get your preggo style game on and Nigerian lifestyle vlogger, Ronke Raji Adeola with every #OOTD post on the ‘gram, takes baby bump style to newer heights.

During her first pregnancy, Ronke proved that she is a complete BellaStylista when it comes to maternity fashion and now yet again, she takes maternity fashion to a whole new level!

Interested in how she wins with every lewk? Keep scrolling to see how to slay baby bump style like a Ronke Raji Adeola.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle