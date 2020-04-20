Connect with us

Style

BNStyle Your Bump: Ronke Raji Adeola Is One Stylish Mom!

Style

Dumebi Iyamah Takes Us Through Her Brand's Butterfly-Inspired SS20 Collection

Style

Hanifa is The Mood-Boosting Fashion Find We Didn't Know We Needed

Style

You Need To See IAMISIGO's AW2020 Collection Tagged "Chasing Evil"

Style

Every Look From David Tlale's Virtual Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

Style

Isolation but Make it Fashion! Chizi Duru Has Comfy & Chic Outfit Inspiration For This Period

Music Scoop Style

Kanye West is Letting Us Inside his Empire for the May Editon of GQ Magazine

Style

The Dress Code This Week Is Yellow! See Our Favourite Styles on #BellaStylista: Issue 100

Style

Did Someone Say Sale?! You Can Shop These Wana Sambo Pieces Now for a Fraction of the Price

Style

Wishlist Wednesday: Add This Comfy Wannifuga Look to Cart ASAP

Style

BNStyle Your Bump: Ronke Raji Adeola Is One Stylish Mom!

Mary Edoro

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Instagram is all the motivation you need to get your preggo style game on and Nigerian lifestyle vlogger, Ronke Raji Adeola with every #OOTD post on the ‘gram, takes baby bump style to newer heights.

During her first pregnancy, Ronke proved that she is a complete BellaStylista when it comes to maternity fashion and now yet again, she takes maternity fashion to a whole new level!

Interested in how she wins with every lewk? Keep scrolling to see how to slay baby bump style like a Ronke Raji Adeola.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle 

Related Topics:
Mary Edoro

Mary Edoro is a seasoned writer and content creator.Mary blogs about her personal style and offers guides to her favourite city, Lagos on her blog - Lagos City Chic with plans to conquer the world one cup of coffee at a time.Follow her on Instagram @lagoscitychic BellaNaija Beauty: [email protected] @bellanaijabeauty BellaNaija Style: @bellanaijastyle BellaNaija Living: @bellanaijaliving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Explaining Economic Realities to Your Kids During a Lockdown? PHEW!

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: I Am Officially Drained

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

Advertisement
css.php