Dumebi Iyamah Takes Us Through Her Brand's Butterfly-Inspired SS20 Collection

BNStyle Your Bump: Ronke Raji Adeola Is One Stylish Mom!

Hanifa is The Mood-Boosting Fashion Find We Didn't Know We Needed

You Need To See IAMISIGO's AW2020 Collection Tagged "Chasing Evil"

Every Look From David Tlale's Virtual Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

Isolation but Make it Fashion! Chizi Duru Has Comfy & Chic Outfit Inspiration For This Period

Kanye West is Letting Us Inside his Empire for the May Editon of GQ Magazine

The Dress Code This Week Is Yellow! See Our Favourite Styles on #BellaStylista: Issue 100

Did Someone Say Sale?! You Can Shop These Wana Sambo Pieces Now for a Fraction of the Price

Wishlist Wednesday: Add This Comfy Wannifuga Look to Cart ASAP

Dumebi Iyamah Takes Us Through Her Brand’s Butterfly-Inspired SS20 Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Andrea Iyamah Founder and head designer Dumebi Iyamah in this new interview talks about the inspiration behind the brand’s latest Spring/Summer 2020 collection which debuted at Lagos Fashion Week 2019.

The collection which features fun, citrus hues and the brands signature cutouts and sex appeal, is essentially a celebration of culture and nature.

According to the brand, this new offering explores the “change of form” specifically drawing inspiration from the colours, mannerism and metamorphosis of the butterfly.

This is the woman of A.I 2020 she is expectant, youthful, energetic and once she accepts her new form she does so in confidence, youthfulness, freedom and grace. Reinforcing originality consistent with Andrea Iyamah, the print of SS20 fabrics were developed from motifs of various butterfly species intentionally placed to emphasize the female figure.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

SS20 had to be bold, figure-flattering, retro yet contemporary, unafraid of piercing colours that adorn pieces with effortless movement while keeping the right amount of structure. It had to be A.I, it had to be original

Watch the full video interview below

 

