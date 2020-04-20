Dumebi Iyamah Takes Us Through Her Brand’s Butterfly-Inspired SS20 Collection

Andrea Iyamah Founder and head designer Dumebi Iyamah in this new interview talks about the inspiration behind the brand’s latest Spring/Summer 2020 collection which debuted at Lagos Fashion Week 2019.

The collection which features fun, citrus hues and the brands signature cutouts and sex appeal, is essentially a celebration of culture and nature.

According to the brand, this new offering explores the “change of form” specifically drawing inspiration from the colours, mannerism and metamorphosis of the butterfly.

This is the woman of A.I 2020 she is expectant, youthful, energetic and once she accepts her new form she does so in confidence, youthfulness, freedom and grace. Reinforcing originality consistent with Andrea Iyamah, the print of SS20 fabrics were developed from motifs of various butterfly species intentionally placed to emphasize the female figure. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

SS20 had to be bold, figure-flattering, retro yet contemporary, unafraid of piercing colours that adorn pieces with effortless movement while keeping the right amount of structure. It had to be A.I, it had to be original

Watch the full video interview below

