Style
Hanifa is The Mood-Boosting Fashion Find We Didn’t Know We Needed
Since many of us have to stay mostly inside we’ve been focusing on finding joy with some good old fashion escapism, transporting us from our current reality to the moment we are finally able to head outside.
First on our list is cult favourite brand Hanifa – the brand is known for its enviable selection of statement knitwear pieces and this liquid gold set is sure to keep our spirits high at the moment!
And the best part ? It’s on sale ! The stunning two piece was originally $139.00 USD Now $99.00 USD
You can shop this look on the website hanifa.co