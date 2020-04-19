Hanifa is The Mood-Boosting Fashion Find We Didn’t Know We Needed

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Since many of us have to stay mostly inside we’ve been focusing on finding joy with some good old fashion escapism, transporting us from our current reality to the moment we are finally able to head  outside.

First on our list is cult favourite brand Hanifa – the brand is known for its enviable selection of statement knitwear pieces and this liquid gold set is sure to keep our spirits high at the moment!

And the best part ? It’s on sale ! The stunning two piece was originally  $139.00 USD Now $99.00 USD

You can shop this look on the website hanifa.co  

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

