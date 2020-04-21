BN Style: Afrobeats Singer Tome Talks Beauty Secrets & Fashion Influences

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

BNStyle talks to new Bellastylista on the block Tome, rising Afrobeats artists whose new single, “The Money” is a hot favorite amongst millennials. She shares a few quarantine beauty tips while giving us a quick rundown of some of her fashion faves. 

Who are your biggest style influences?

I would say Dani Leigh comes closest to my vibe but Rihanna is definitely the “Bougie gangsta” I fancy.
How would you describe your style?
Streetwear – Glam. I’m definitely a “comfortable look” kinda gal with a twist of glam when I wanna sauce it up.
When was the last time you put Makeup on?
2 days ago



What’s been your go-to look while on lock down?
Sweats all day!
One beauty product you will NOT forget to use right now is…
Facial Cleanser

Any key beauty hacks to share?
 If you have curly hair do NOT shampoo your hair more than once a week, for real. You’ll thank me later.
What was a typical day like in your life before COVID 19?
 Gym, meeting with my manager (who is my dad), going over everything we’ve gotten done and what needs to be done. Then usually studio or working on music or out socializing.
What’s life like right now?
Working out from home, meetings with my manager and creating content to stay engaged online

What’s life like on tour [pre-COVID]?

Awesome. I love it. I’m exploring new places, meeting new people and doing what I love. Its an amazing feeling. I haven’t toured enough in my opinion to have experienced the more draining side of it or cons that come to touring.

But as of right now, I love being on the road because I learn so much and I grow from every experience I witness.

Will you be putting out any new music?

Yes. Next single comes out April 24th with a music video and then an album will be released end of May.
Tell us a bit about your current relief project for COVID-19  
I’ve partnered with an organization named MEDIC, based in Nigeria. The plan is to raise money  so we can give an even amount of food and personal care items to kids back home who are suffering from this pandemic.
 It was only right that I involve myself and use my platform to raise awareness and I’m glad I did!
We’ve been able to reach near $1000 so far and the deadline is the 30th of April so its incredible to see how far the reach has gone already.
 Right now, so many of us are so privileged to be where we are. We have food in our fridge and a roof over our heads. There are many people back in West Africa who don’t have that same access.
People like myself, other influencers, artistes and overall creatives with an influence need to do our best to be a good example for our future generation.



To learn more about Tome follow her on IG: @tomeofficial_ or stay updated with her website Tomesroom.com

 

