BN Style: Afrobeats Singer Tome Talks Beauty Secrets & Fashion Influences

BNStyle talks to new Bellastylista on the block Tome, rising Afrobeats artists whose new single, “The Money” is a hot favorite amongst millennials. She shares a few quarantine beauty tips while giving us a quick rundown of some of her fashion faves.

Who are your biggest style influences?

Dani Leigh comes closest to my vibe but Rihanna is definitely the “Bougie gangsta” I fancy. I would saycomes closest to my vibe butis definitely the “Bougie gangsta” I fancy.

How would you describe your style?

Streetwear – Glam. I’m definitely a “comfortable look” kinda gal with a twist of glam when I wanna sauce it up.

When was the last time you put Makeup on?

2 days ago.

I’m definitely a “comfortable look” kinda gal with a twist of glam when I wanna sauce it up.

What’s been your go-to look while on lock down?

Sweats all day!

One beauty product you will NOT forget to use right now is…

Facial Cleanser



Any key beauty hacks to share?

If you have curly hair do NOT shampoo your hair more than once a week, for real. You’ll thank me later.

What was a typical day like in your life before COVID 19?

Gym, meeting with my manager (who is my dad), going over everything we’ve gotten done and what needs to be done. Then usually studio or working on music or out socializing.

What’s life like right now?

Working out from home, meetings with my manager and creating content to stay engaged online.