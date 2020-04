M.I. Abaga comes through with a joint project with AQ, a new extended play titled “The Live Report.”

M.I. Abaga previously released his EP titled “Judah” and AQ recently dropped an album titled “God’s Engineering” and it got rave reviews from fans.

“The Live Report” houses 6 tracks, with production credits to Beats by Jayy, mixed and mastered by M.I. Abaga himself.

Listen the EP here: