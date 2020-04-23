Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi Shines on the New Cosmopolitan SA Cover

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi is the cover girl for Cosmopolitan SA‘s May 2020 issue. Tagged the Made in Africa issue, the publication features fashion and beauty products made in South Africa by South Africans.

Inside the magazine, the South African Model talks about rewriting the pageantry rulebook and what taking up space means to her for the #COSMOxZozi edition.

Read excerpts of her interview below;

On rejection and waiting for her time to win the Miss Universe pageant

The truth about life is that you will hear “no” more than you will ever hear “yes”. People will shut their doors on you all the time, more than they will open them. I grew up with this mentality and my parents taught me that the world doesn’t owe you anything. They taught me to work hard for everything I want to accomplish. That is why failure, for me, is just a stepping stone to the next level – if they say “no” here, then try somewhere else. There’s something about timing that needs to be learnt. It was someone else’s time in 2017 – it was Demi’s time because she went on to become Miss Universe.

On what taking up space means

Own your power. Be ambitious. Show people in the room that you are capable of. Lift up your hand and shout as much as you can.

Watch the BTS clip of the cover shoot below

Credits

Photographer: @everydaypeoplestories

Videographer: @queenluffie

Interview: @hollymeadowssa

Art Director: @shirlzp

Fashion Director: @cleopatramarco

Fashion Editor: @clareamorrobertson

Fashion Assistant: @themarchwolf

Production Manager: @sloanexpoggie

Hair: @jawad_ntlhane_maphoto

Makeup: @madame_picasso

Blazer: @foschinisa

Skirt ＋ belt: @klukcgdt

Earrings: @ida_elsje_jewellery

