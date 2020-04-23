Style
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi Shines on the New Cosmopolitan SA Cover
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi is the cover girl for Cosmopolitan SA‘s May 2020 issue. Tagged the Made in Africa issue, the publication features fashion and beauty products made in South Africa by South Africans.
Inside the magazine, the South African Model talks about rewriting the pageantry rulebook and what taking up space means to her for the #COSMOxZozi edition.
Read excerpts of her interview below;
On rejection and waiting for her time to win the Miss Universe pageant
The truth about life is that you will hear “no” more than you will ever hear “yes”. People will shut their doors on you all the time, more than they will open them. I grew up with this mentality and my parents taught me that the world doesn’t owe you anything. They taught me to work hard for everything I want to accomplish. That is why failure, for me, is just a stepping stone to the next level – if they say “no” here, then try somewhere else. There’s something about timing that needs to be learnt. It was someone else’s time in 2017 – it was Demi’s time because she went on to become Miss Universe.
On what taking up space means
Own your power. Be ambitious. Show people in the room that you are capable of. Lift up your hand and shout as much as you can.
Read the full interview on www.cosmopolitan.co.za
Watch the BTS clip of the cover shoot below
Credits
Photographer: @everydaypeoplestories
Videographer: @queenluffie
Interview: @hollymeadowssa
Art Director: @shirlzp
Fashion Director: @cleopatramarco
Fashion Editor: @clareamorrobertson
Fashion Assistant: @themarchwolf
Production Manager: @sloanexpoggie
Hair: @jawad_ntlhane_maphoto
Makeup: @madame_picasso
Blazer: @foschinisa
Skirt ＋ belt: @klukcgdt
Earrings: @ida_elsje_jewellery