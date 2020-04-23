AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 333

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

4 hours ago

 on

@9jasisi_officechic

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bride- @chizzyobi & her #AsoEbiBella at #TheCKbond Photographer- @bisidanielsphotography

Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics

@iam_auxell

@mzdosh

@homeofbeautywears @tobie_peters Gele @ace__gele #momayo2020

#AsoEbiBella in @avenga__

#AsoEbiBella

@mhzz_tedial in @elanfashion_ng

@the_oliaku

@miss_kaypee

@mz_jibby at #BAS19 Fabrics, design and tailoring- @jibz_apparel

@mothusimomolote

@iamshagari_

Dresses- @modior_kors

@estaregrams

@sneezemankind

@simidrey

@debbs_bjuku in @sikadesigns

Kids!

#AsoEbiBella

@mamazuri_

@ee_twingirls

@ee_twingirls

@smith__cute & her daugther, Zara. MUA- @rubyzainbeauty Photo- @ts.imagery_events

Photography @n.ndubuisi

@kimberly__kings

@queenlizzina

@ak_adaava

@breakout_god

@esther.anima

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

