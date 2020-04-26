Morgan Freeman’s Message of Hope is what we all Need Right Now

Even in a pandemic, Morgan Freeman’s voice remains a beacon of hope. The legendary actor, whose inspirational words and wise sayings have served as the guiding light for many, shared a powerful message on social media thanking the entire world for doing their part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Morgan Freeman took to social media to share a moving video about “what is going on in the world today” after many of his followers asked him to share his thoughts on the pandemic.

Watch the video below: