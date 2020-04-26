Davido gets CNN’s Recognition for his Philanthropy 👏🏽

Davido is making an impact across the world with his music and he is getting recognition for his good works. On Saturday, the singer was featured on international news network CNN for his latest song “D & G” which he sang in support of the COVID-19 research.

Davido announced that all the proceeds from his new video, “D & G” will be donated to fashion house Dolce & Gabbana to provide funds for research to combat COVID-19. He explained why he was giving this huge donation during an interview with entertainment reporter, Chloe Melas.

The entertainment reporter asked him why he’s donating the proceeds of his new music video to coronavirus research and also what it was like when his fiancé tested positive for the virus.

Watch the video below: