Calling all music lovers, we’ve got some good news for you!

Peruzzi and Wande Coal were spotted together in the studio during a recording session and are dropping a new track soon. The DMW artiste shared the photos on Instagram, with the caption: SKABA NO BE YOUR REGULAR 🐐 @wandecoal

Check out the photos from their recording session.

Listen to the result of their session together!

Photo Credit: peruzzi_vibes