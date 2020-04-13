South African BellaStylista Sarah Langa Fronts Taibo Bacar’s Latest Campaign

Sarah Langa flaunts her modelling chops in the ‘Divine Feminine’ campaign by Angolan designer Taibo Bacar. Captured by Celso Zaqueu, she models a high neck dress from the brand with a celestial-inspired headdress . Accompanying images show models posing in similiar head pieces and looks with a vintage vibe.

According to the brand:

‘THE DIVINE FEMININE *

“The feminine in men and women alike enjoys the flow of life and love, revels in the ability to enjoy beauty, nature, textures, colors, and experiences. Fullness is the feminine principle. If you have a feminine essence, you love the chaotic swirl of life, nature, bliss, color, texture, flavor, and communion. You love to relate, exchange, dance, celebrate, adorn and deepen into the fullness of existence.” — Tantra teacher Michaela Boehm’

Speaking on her participation in the campaign, Sarah Langa said:

So honored to be a part of this @taibobacar campaign shot in the beautiful Ilha De Mozambique. Such an incredible experience representing South Africa, Mozambique and redefining African Luxury together with Taibo Bacar, feels so surreal to see how it came to life in these images captured by @celsozaqueu

Will be sharing some BTS videos with you tomorrow.

Keep your head up queen! You are enough. Sending light and love ❤️

Credits

Photographer: @celsozaqueu

Model: @sarahlanga

Hairdresser : @raelabacar

Make up artist: @themakeupcompanyy

Location: ILHA DE MOÇAMBIQUE

