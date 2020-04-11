How Can Makeup Artists Survive This COVID-19 Era? Dodos Shared The Best Tips On #BNStyleLIVE

Connect with us

Hi #BellaStylistas! We’re excited to continue our #BNStyleLIVE series.

As a brand at the forefront of fashion in Africa, BellaNaija Style is always eager to connect our audience with the right content as well as provide solutions to their unending questions about fashion, beauty & lifestyle – especially during this period.

Because of that, we came up with an Insta Live series tagged #BNStyleLIVE!

It is aimed at connecting our huge global audience with top fashion experts, business owners, futurists, and the most proactive creatives. We are doing this so we can all readily comprehend the ripple effect of COVID-19 on our industry, and provide optimistic accounts of learning, survival, and creation of opportunities in the face of this pandemic.

For the second episode, we had an in-depth conversation with Makeup Artist and Beauty Influencer Dodos Itegboje and she raised important points on how the pandemic has affected the beauty industry as well as shared tips on how beauty creatives and makeup artists can stay relevant this period.

Watch the full video below

 

