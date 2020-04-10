Style
Every Look from Esperanza Woman’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is Worth Coveting
Womenswear brand Esperanza Woman just unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2020 issue tagged Versatile.
In a statement following the release:
This collection was inspired by women’s innate nature to adapt, almost seamlessly, to whatever and wherever. It is with this idea that Ijeoma Hope Epunah, the Instituto Marangoni-trained designer at the helm of the brand, fashioned an entire collection as an homage to the women in her life and around the world who continue to take on the incredible challenges steeped against them, one glamorous dress at a time.
Credits
Brand: @esperanzawoman
Photography and set design @momodumedia @momodumagic
Fashion Styling/Mua @babenexttdoor
Fashion Accessories @Ijay_eco
Model @ellasarraf
Hairstyling @dafehairsignature