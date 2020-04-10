Connect with us

Style

Every Look from Esperanza Woman's Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is Worth Coveting

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 331

Style

The BN Style Recap: These Style Stories Are The Best Antidote For A Bad Mood Right Now

Style

All The Times Liberian Fashionista Sarlea Mah Proved "More Is More"

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Zynnell Zuh, Olivia Arukwe, Sharon Ooja And More

Style

Simply Cyn Debuted Her Baby Bump in the Chicest Way

Style

BN Style: Kim Oprah Is Clearly Infatuated With These Trends

Beauty Style

Juliette Foxx's Shockingly Easy Makeup Routine Is Totally Perfect For Your Next Video Call

Style

All The Stellar Looks From the Ultimate Love NG TV Show Hosts, According to Celebrity Stylist Rhoda Ebun

Style

Nicole Chikwe Talks Self Care, Fitness & Content Creation During Self-Isolation On #BNStyleLIVE

Style

Every Look from Esperanza Woman’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is Worth Coveting

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Womenswear brand Esperanza Woman just unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2020 issue tagged Versatile.

In a statement following the release:

This collection was inspired by women’s innate nature to adapt, almost seamlessly, to whatever and wherever. It is with this idea that Ijeoma Hope Epunah, the Instituto Marangoni-trained designer at the helm of the brand, fashioned an entire collection as an homage to the women in her life and around the world who continue to take on the incredible challenges steeped against them, one glamorous dress at a time.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Credits
Brand: @esperanzawoman
Photography and set design @momodumedia @momodumagic
Fashion Styling/Mua @babenexttdoor
Fashion Accessories @Ijay_eco
Model @ellasarraf
Hairstyling @dafehairsignature

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Addressing the Issue of Intimate Partner Violence & Spousal Rape

Mfonobong Inyang: Notes From My Stay At Home

There is a Global Pandemic But Why Are Some Nigerians Not Obeying the Mandatory Stay-At-Home Request?

Notiki Bello: Let’s Talk About Brymo’s Latest Project – ‘Yellow’

Advertisement
css.php