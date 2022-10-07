Connect with us

Brown Is the New Season Hue & We’ve Got the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 211

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week. 

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiitan A. (@kiitana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shannae Ingleton Smith (@torontoshay)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FLORA | Style Blogger (@coco_floflo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mavis 👑 (@maydiva__)

